Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 56F. NNE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 56F. NNE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.