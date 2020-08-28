One benefit Bakersfield has long enjoyed — a benefit millions of Americans do not have — has been the ability to take a walk on a spring or summer evening, or sip a drink on an unprotected porch, without being “eaten up” by swarms of mosquitoes.
Residents who have moved here from places like New Hampshire or Florida, Louisiana or Georgia, are thrilled to learn they have more freedom to be outdoors in arid Kern County.
But recent changes to the mosquito population in the southern San Joaquin Valley could force residents to get serious about spraying on mosquito repellant along with their perfume or aftershave.
“The Aedes aegypti mosquito is also known as the yellow fever mosquito,” Kern Mosquito and Vector Control District spokesman Terry Knight said at a news conference held Thursday at the district headquarters.
“It’s nickname is the ankle-biter.”
The species was first trapped in the southern valley two years ago. But this year, the population took off, and Kern Mosquito has received thousands of calls from area residents asking for help.
But the control district simply can’t do it all. So Knight is asking residents to do their part to control these populations.
First, the bad news.
Aedes aegypti is now considered to be “permanent” in Kern. Reports have been rampant from residents who have been receiving multiple bites from this aggressive, day-biting mosquito, which also happens to be small and elusive.
This urbanized mosquito may bite a person six or seven times, typically below the knee and behind the elbow to obtain her blood meal, Knight said.
But wait. There’s more.
“This mosquito is actually learning to adapt,” Knight said.
According to a 2016 study on the effects of temperature on the life cycle, expansion and dispersion of Aedes Aegypti published in the Journal of Vector Ecology, optimal temperatures for the insect’s development and longevity fall between about 72 degrees and just under 90 degrees Fahrenheit.
Severe heat — extended temperatures of 103 or hotter — tend to desiccate or dry out this mosquito.
“We just went through several days of 108 and 109 degrees,” Knight said.
“That should have caused the population of adult mosquitoes to crash. It didn’t.”
In addition, mosquito eggs that dry out on saucers beneath potted plants, and on other surfaces where eggs were laid, are not really dead.
“These eggs are viable for years,” Knight said.
Just add water and poof!
There is some good news, too.
While Aedes aegypti can transmit Zika virus, yellow fever, Dengue fever and Chikungunya virus, none of these viruses are active in Kern County. And this insect is incapable of spreading West Nile Virus, which has been active in Kern.
“Aedes aegypti is a nuisance in California, not a disease carrier,” Knight said.
Michelle Corson, spokeswoman for the Kern County Public Health Services Department, told The Californian last month that West Nile Virus is transmitted by the Culex tarsalis and Culex quinquefasciatus, the mosquito species that have been dominant here for years.
Everyone should take precautions to protect themselves, she said.
Homeowners and apartment dwellers can help, Knight said. Police your yard and areas around your home. Anything that can hold water for a few days can become a breeding location for mosquitoes.
The usual suspects include potted plants, and especially the trays or saucers that capture water beneath them.
Wipe them clean, or sprinkle on a product such as Mosquito Bits, which targets mosquitoes before they become adult flyers.
Irrigation control boxes that house sprinkler valves often become flooded. Make sure the water drains quickly or stop the leaks. Add anti-larval product as necessary.
Lawn drainers are a problem. Old tires collect water. Garden equipment such as old watering cans do, too.
Children’s pools, bird baths, even something as tiny as an upturned cap to a water bottle is enough to allow breeding.
“We are reaching out to the public so they can do their part to reduce standing-water sources in their yards,” Knight said.
Only by working together as an informed community can this voracious insect be controlled.
(3) comments
I wonder if this is the start of some biblical 10 plague thing. First were were infected with the leftist loons like yuckies, ‘deeb, and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (Mrlostitall/casones) et al. Then we get a new kind of irritating little pest that is harmless, but also irritating. Add COVID-19 and to top it all of we either get another 4 years of Drump or Brainless Biden. Almost halfway there....
I'll bet this is Trump's doing, too! Hahaha! Wait, do these pests help spread the COVID??? These mosquitos should wear masks while out and about.
I
T
I
S
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.