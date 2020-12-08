The city of Bakersfield Animal Control Unit will still hold its vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Liberty Park at 11225 Brimhall Road, but with extra precautions in the midst of COVID-19.
The clinic will be set up near the Jewetta Avenue parking lot. People are asked to stay in their vehicles; staff will distribute forms and give an appointment time slot. The forms must be completed before you exit a vehicle and get in line with your pet.
A minimum of 6-feet distance will be enforced in line and must be maintained for the city to continue providing the service, the BPD said. There must be one person only per animal, or two maximum if the owner needs help controlling the animal. Everyone must use masks.