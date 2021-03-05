Animal Control Unit announces safety measures in place for Saturday's vaccine clinic

The City of Bakersfield Animal Control Unit announced the following safeguards in place for Saturday’s vaccine clinic at Beale Park, 500 Oleander Avenue:
• Clinic stations will be set up on Dracena Street; however, this will be a drive-through event.
• Please remain in your vehicle and staff will make contact to distribute forms and provide directions on how to complete.
• Customers without vehicles will be asked to complete the form and return at a designated time for services.
• Bi-lingual staff will be available.
• The unit will not provide vaccines for cats.
• All customers will be required to wear masks when interacting with Animal Control staff, medical staff or volunteers.
The Animal Control office said that it’s looking forward to serving the community and thanked those who plan on attending for their patience and understanding.
For more information and updates, call the Animal Control office at 326-3436.