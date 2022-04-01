Animal Control hosting low-cost drive-thru vaccine clinic

The city of Bakersfield Animal Control unit is offering a low-cost drive-thru pet vaccine clinic, according to a city news release.
Vaccines and licensing are available to dogs that live in city limits.
The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday at Beale Park.
Organizers warned that depending on how many people take part in the clinic, the lines are subject to close before noon due to time constraints.
Rabies vaccines can be given to puppies as young as 3 months of age, as well as adult dogs, according to the release. A dog license must be purchased in conjunction with the rabies vaccine.
The DAPP vaccines are for puppies needing to begin their vaccination series or adult dogs needing an annual booster. The Bordetella (kennel cough) vaccine is usually required for admittance into boarding and grooming facilities and recommended for dog park usage.
Beale Park is located at 500 Oleander Ave. in Bakersfield.
We look forward to providing services to local families and their pets.
For more information, contact the Animal Control office at 661-326-3436 or visit its website at https://www.bakersfieldcity/520/Clinics