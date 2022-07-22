Animal advocates call on community to adopt from local shelters

Animal advocates in Kern County hope a pair of no-fee adoption events this weekend will help address a “heartbreaking” situation as local shelters have been overwhelmed by animals in recent months.
The city of Bakersfield is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society for National Pet Adopt Weekend, and Assemblyman Vince Fong is hosting his office’s fourth annual Free Adoption Fair with Kern County Animal Services, which is going on through Saturday.
Both locations have hundreds of animals in search of homes and are offering the pets at no cost.
“We're really looking for people to come out and adopt the overwhelming number of pets we currently have in the shelter,” said Julie Johnson, executive director of the Bakersfield Animal Care Center and the Bakersfield SPCA.
The last few months have seen the number of pets being surrendered steadily grow, she said. “Unfortunately, the Fourth of July has hit us really hard as well," she said.
Just this month, the city’s shelter has taken in 449 dogs, Johnson said, and only about 50 of those dogs have been reclaimed by their owners.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Johnson said. “These dogs are lost. These dogs were living in homes before they came here. These are not — people always say ‘strays’ — but they’re not really strays because they were in a home.”
Johnson called on members of the community to come by and help make the city’s facility a no-kill shelter once again by giving a pet a home. So far this month the shelter has had to euthanize 104 dogs because even though the shelter has been able to house 225 dogs by working with partners like Best Friends Animal Society, there’s just not enough space to house all the animals.
Fong shared the same message Friday from Kern County Animal Services, which he said is facing a similar challenge, during his weekend-long event.
“Certainly, the shelter right now is significantly overcrowded and we're trying to find loving, forever homes for these animals,” Fong said, noting there are more than 200 animals there, including cats, dogs and even some horses.
“As someone who has two rescue dogs that certainly enhance my life and have given me a lot of love," he said, "I know personally, firsthand, how valuable and how important these animals can play in our lives.”