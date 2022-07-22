 Skip to main content
Animal advocates call on community to adopt from local shelters

Animal advocates in Kern County hope a pair of no-fee adoption events this weekend will help address a “heartbreaking” situation as local shelters have been overwhelmed by animals in recent months.

The city of Bakersfield is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society for National Pet Adopt Weekend, and Assemblyman Vince Fong is hosting his office’s fourth annual Free Adoption Fair with Kern County Animal Services, which is going on through Saturday.

