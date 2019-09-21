A slew of proposed ordinances designed to reduce Bakersfield’s pet overpopulation have sharply divided animal activists within the city.
As the Bakersfield City Council prepares to vote on law changes that could add regulations to breeders and kennel operators, a fierce debate has broken out among those who say the changes will help and others who claim the city’s proposals go too far.
“I think the breeder permit is going to cause a full-on war,” said Sundee Martineau, a local Realtor and co-founder of Bakersfield Boxers & Bullies, referring to a proposed ordinance that could potentially require permits for any person who breeds dogs in the city.
Martineau was among eight city residents who went to the City Council in January to request something be done about dogs that get loose in the city and breed, leading to more animals that end up in the shelters.
She said the shelters were overflowing with dogs as a result of unregulated breeding, and only so much could be done before the dog must be euthanized in order for shelter employees to make room for another dog that has come in to the system.
“What are they going to do? Keep every dog until it gets a home, and then the doors are busting at the seams,” she said. “It’s a crisis.”
Although the shelter is still packed, the Bakersfield Animal Care Center has seen declining intakes over the past several years. From October 2014 to September 2015, the shelter took in 10,346 animals, compared with a projected 7,224 over the same period in 2018 and this year.
But with a projected live release rate of 78 percent for a yearlong period ending this month, more than a thousand animals are expected to die in the shelter.
Still, it’s a sharp decline from previous years, when hundreds of animals were euthanized each month.
Although the decrease in the shelter’s intake has been attributed to proactive measures the city has taken like spay-and-neuter clinics and trap-neuter-release programs for cats, a fight has brewed over how to take Bakersfield to the next level.
At last week’s City Council meeting, members were about to vote on two ordinances that would bring Bakersfield up to par with state law and require permits for commercial kennels when multiple concerns prompted the council to send the ordinances back to committee for further discussion.
Animal advocate Liz Keogh came forward with a statistical analysis of about four months of shelter data she said revealed flaws in the city’s plan to require animals that had been entered into the shelter more than once to be spayed and neutered.
After analyzing about 3,500 intakes, Keogh said only 46 animals, 1.3 percent of the total, would be affected by the ordinance change.
“The idea that the shelter is overpopulated with the repeat offenders ... is absolute nonsense,” she said.
The idea that fixing the cats and dogs who have come to the shelter twice is equally misguided, she added.
“It is not data-based,” she said. “It’s going to do nothing.”
Keogh, who has 14 years' experience as a research associate at the University of Michigan, said she had spent about 40 hours before and after the meeting analyzing the data to come to her conclusions.
She’s not alone in her objection to the city’s proposed plan.
The American Kennel Club, the preeminent association for breeders in the country, sent a letter to the City Council objecting to all of the proposed changes.
In the place of the ordinances, the Kennel Club said the city should implement gradual penalties for those who let their dogs run loose.
The organization said it was “gravely concerned” the city’s proposals would lead to unintended consequences while Martineau and other advocates within the city are sticking to their guns.
It will be up to the City Council to parse who is right and who is wrong. The topic is expected to be taken up at a future Legislative and Litigation Committee meeting.
(2) comments
Are you kidding? Seriously, only the Kennel Club and their breeders object to spay and neuter. The Kennel Club is a business who hired a " computer analysis" .
Bakersfield walk out of the darkness and step into the light. Killing thousands of cats and dogs each year is sick. And you know it. The state of California has better standards than this county . Other counties have stepped up and have seen results
Why don't you just allow the " hunters" to drink up at a Basque restaurant for breakfast and usher them to a holding pen of dogs to let them do their thing. Sell the meat to Asia and take revenue to keep shelters going and going and going.
What if the self-righteous Christian fascists of Bakersfield treated homeless human beings with at least as much compassion as they treat animals?
