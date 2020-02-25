Global dance fitness icon Andrew “Dance Feve3d” will be the keynote speaker at Bakersfield College’s 12th annual Leadership Conference.
Andrew “Dance Feve3d” will speak at 8 a.m. Friday at the Indoor Theatre located on the college's main campus.
He has been on televisions shows such as "So You Think You Can Dance" in addition to having 15 worldwide tours teaching his own dance fitness masterclass.
Co-sponsored by Outreach at Bakersfield College and the Wendale Davis Foundation, the goal of the conference is to educate, motivate and rehabilitate at-risk youth.
