"Home of the giant burger" was its slogan for decades, beginning back when hamburgers were 19 cents, shakes were a quarter and Andre's Drive-In was at the center of car and cruise culture in the mid-1950s.
More than six decades later the Andre’s neon sign that lured hungry motorists off Niles Street in east Bakersfield was nearly lost to scrap last week before it was rescued by a passer-by and donated to the Kern County Museum's ever-growing Neon Plaza.
"My son was driving by and saw that the Andre's sign was down. He called me immediately," said Anna Reading-Carey, a board member with Citizens Preserving History.
Her son, Jimmy Murrell, was unable to stop, but he was also adamant that the situation needed attention.
Reading-Carey jumped into her car and drove. When she arrived, she noted that a new sign for the newly named Kings restaurant was already up. She asked the crew chief, Porsirio Ortiz, what he was going to do with the antique Andre's sign.
"He said, 'In about an hour, we're going to cut it up in three pieces and haul it away,'" Reading-Carey recalled.
Reading-Carey was able to persuade Ortiz that the sign has historic significance and must be saved. With help from her friend and fellow preservationist, Di Sharman, they were able to purchase it and store it at Reading-Carey's home, temporarily.
When museum Executive Director Mike McCoy learned that the sign was available, it was a no-brainer.
He was thrilled to finally get an Andre's sign, one of the most recognizable neons in the southern valley.
"It's a big sign, 14 by 8 feet, and it's in good condition," McCoy said.
"Good" is relative when you're talking about a 65-year-old neon sign. The neon will need to be completely redone, and the metal will likely need repainting, McCoy said. But it's not rusted and won't requite fabrication.
"I already have a spot picked out for it," McCoy said Monday, the excitement of the acquisition still in his voice.
Sharman was thrilled as well.
"I'm so excited the sign is out there at the museum," she said. "This is a piece of local history. It needs to be saved.
"Had it not been for Anna, it would have been cut up and hauled away."
For Reading-Carey, it was personal.
"I worked there for three years with John Andre," she said. It was 1969 to early 1972.
But it's also in her nature, she said. Her dad, Lloyd Reading, was a musician who was one of the players in the early Bakersfield Sound, and she's been an avid collector of artifacts from that era for years.
So making sure that the Andre's sign found a permanent home came naturally to her.