Although inflation is finally cooling, consumer prices remain high, impacting how families prep and shop for the new school year.

According to Deloitte's 2023 Back-to-School survey, 31% of parents say they are in a worse financial position compared with last year and need to cut overall back-to-school spending by 10%. Most families say they will sacrifice spending on clothing and tech in order to afford essential school supplies. Even still, the average family says they will dish out approximately $600 per student this season.

Andrea Woroch of Bakersfield is a nationally recognized consumer-savings expert, writer and frequent on-air contributor who is passionate about helping families find simple ways to spend less and save more. As a sought-after media source on all things savings, Woroch has appeared on popular shows like "Today," "Good Morning America" and "NBC Nightly News." In print and online, her advice and articles have been featured in Time, Money, Forbes and Real Simple. Read more about Woroch at www.andreaworoch.com and watch her demo reel.