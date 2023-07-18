Although inflation is finally cooling, consumer prices remain high, impacting how families prep and shop for the new school year.
According to Deloitte's 2023 Back-to-School survey, 31% of parents say they are in a worse financial position compared with last year and need to cut overall back-to-school spending by 10%. Most families say they will sacrifice spending on clothing and tech in order to afford essential school supplies. Even still, the average family says they will dish out approximately $600 per student this season.
Cutting back on how much you spend doesn't mean you have to sacrifice any of your child's school needs. Study these seven savings lessons to get your kids back-to-school ready on a budget.
Shop at home or swap first
Don't waste money on supplies your kids already have at home — tear out pages from half-used notebooks, dust off old folders and binders, and make a pack of crayons or markers from a scattered set. Finally, throw that dirty backpack in the washing machine to make it look new.
If there's something you're still missing or if you have supplies you don't need, start swapping. Get with other families in your neighborhood to swap, join local mom or Buy-Nothing Groups on Facebook or set up a clothing or supply exchange through your school. You can even trade kid's clothing online at The Swoondle Society.
Think beyond regular retail
When it comes to items you need to buy, think beyond regular retail stores to get the best bang for your buck. You can save big by purchasing gently-used sporting goods, school items and clothing on resale sites and certified-refurbished electronics from reputable retailers.
You can save up to 80% off sporting goods at Sideline Swap, up to 75% off clothing at Poshmark and ThredUp, around 50% off backpacks and lunch totes via eBay and up to 60% off certified-refurbished laptops, tablets and graphing calculators through Amazon Renewed.
Use price and deal-tracking tools
Retailers fluctuate prices often so arm yourself with price tracking tools to snag the best deal. Begin by comparing store circulars using the Flipp app and set sale alerts using the Karma browser tool.
Take advantage of tax-free sales
Look out for tax-free days to save more on supplies, clothing and other items. Eighteen states will waive sales tax on select purchases on select dates starting in July through August to give families some spending relief.
For example, shoppers in Iowa get a tax break on clothing and shoe purchases of up to $100, excluding accessories and sporting equipment, from Aug. 4 to 5. Meanwhile, Missouri offers no sales tax from Aug. 4 to 6 on clothing purchases of up to $100 per item, school supplies of $50 or less per item, computer software up to $350, personal computers up to $1,500 and graphing calculators of $150 or less per item.
You can save between 30% and 50% by opting for store brands over name brands when it comes to school supply basics, backpacks, clothing and uniform pieces.
Leverage free loyalty programs
Join free loyalty programs like CVS Pharmacy's free ExtraCare which offer shoppers access to sale prices and exclusive discounts on top of earning rewards that can cover additional school supplies for no additional cost. For instance, CVS says you can get $50 ExtraBucks Rewards by filling prescriptions and getting your flu shot. Meanwhile, you can get 2% back at Staples through their loyalty program and Dell Advantage loyalty members get 6% back on purchases.
Pay attention to credit card perks
Review your credit card rewards programs to figure out which one will get you the most cash back or points for your school supply purchases. Many cards also offer bonus rewards at select stores. These offers typically require you to log in and opt in to qualify so check your account first so you don't miss out on extra earnings.
This is also a good time to open a new card since you could earn a sign up bonus. For example, the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card that gives you $200 back when you spend $500 in the first three months of account opening. You can compare cash-back cards at CardRates.com.
Andrea Woroch of Bakersfield is a nationally recognized consumer-savings expert, writer and frequent on-air contributor who is passionate about helping families find simple ways to spend less and save more. As a sought-after media source on all things savings, Woroch has appeared on popular shows like "Today," "Good Morning America" and "NBC Nightly News." In print and online, her advice and articles have been featured in Time, Money, Forbes and Real Simple. Read more about Woroch at www.andreaworoch.com and watch her demo reel.