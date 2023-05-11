 Skip to main content
ANDREA WOROCH: Buy this, skip that during Memorial Day sales

Andrea Woroch

Bakersfield money-saving expert Andrea Woroch.

Consumers are eagerly awaiting Memorial Day weekend for summer barbecues and the chance to score big savings. Long holiday weekends welcome big sales on a variety of big-ticket items, from furniture to home appliances as well as clothing and other goods, giving shoppers some spending relief amid inflation.

You don’t have to wait until May 29 to shop as many retailers have already released their summer deals. Before you start browsing, though, you have to know which deals are truly worth it and which ones to skip.

Andrea Woroch of Bakersfield is a nationally recognized consumer-savings expert, writer and frequent on-air contributor who is passionate about helping families find simple ways to spend less and save more. As a sought-after media source on all things savings, Woroch has appeared on popular shows like "Today," "Good Morning America" and "NBC Nightly News." In print and online, her advice and articles have been featured in Time, Money, Forbes and Real Simple. Read more about Woroch at www.andreaworoch.com and watch her demo reel.

