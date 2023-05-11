ANDREA WOROCH: Buy this, skip that during Memorial Day sales

Consumers are eagerly awaiting Memorial Day weekend for summer barbecues and the chance to score big savings. Long holiday weekends welcome big sales on a variety of big-ticket items, from furniture to home appliances as well as clothing and other goods, giving shoppers some spending relief amid inflation.
You don’t have to wait until May 29 to shop as many retailers have already released their summer deals. Before you start browsing, though, you have to know which deals are truly worth it and which ones to skip.
WHAT TO BUY
Home Appliances. The best time to buy pricey home appliances is over long holiday weekends like Memorial Day where you can find big savings and financing deals. For example, May is Maytag Month now through May 31, offering up to 30% off Maytag appliances at Lowes, Home Depot, Best Buy and local retailers. Plus, you can get a $200 rebate when you buy three select appliances.
New Cars. Car deals are finally coming back to auto lots, with Memorial Day promising savings on both financing and lease options. While you can expect competitive prices, look for financing deals to sweeten the deal further. For example, Nissan is offering 0% financing for 36 months on the 2023 Rogue.
Home Furniture. Home furniture retailers offer big price cuts during Memorial Day, and you can score some of them ahead of the holiday weekend. Ashley Furniture has listed its “Spotlight Deals” with 50% off select furniture like $500 off a Rawcliffe 3-Piece Sectional. Keep an eye out for more sales from Wayfair and speciality home good stores like West Elm and Pottery Barn.
Winter & Spring Apparel. As winter winds down and even spring fashion takes a back seat, Memorial Day offers clearance deals on spring and winter clothing. Prep for next winter for kids by sizing up. For example, you can score a Patagonia Girl’s Fleece for 45% off at BackCountry.com and an Athleta Mendocino Coat for $99, originally $229. Expect clothing brands like GAP, Old Navy and The Children's Place to run an additional 50% to 75% off their clearance styles.
WHAT TO SKIP
Electronics. Amazon’s Prime Day predictions suggest the popular two-day sales event will launch around July 11, when you can find a wide selection of discounts on personal gadgets like headphones, tablets and smart watches, and deals on home electronics like TVs and speakers.
Laptops. Retailers release back-to-school sales on laptops from mid-July through the end of August, making that the best time to buy a new model. Expect sales from brands like Dell, Apple and HP, and consider refurbished models to save even more.
Outdoor Entertaining Essentials. With the beginning of summer around the corner, stores know people have outdoor entertaining on their minds. You may see a few small sales on select grills and patio furniture to make you think these goods are on sale, but most are at their peak price point. Wait until end of summer for the best savings.
Summer Clothing and Sandals. You may see some small sales of 10% to 20% off summer clothing and sandals but the real deals will hit midsummer, around the Fourth of July. Get by with what you have or grab a used option from resale sites like Poshmark for now.
Swimwear and Lingerie. Victoria’s Secret’s Semi-Annual Sale has become a popular sales tradition with shoppers, which hits stores each June, when you can expect big savings on swimwear and lingerie.
3 WAYS TO SAVE MORE
Open a new credit card. Getting a new card ahead of Memorial Day can help you pay for a big ticket purchase with free money. That’s because many cash back cards offer a signup bonus when you spend a certain amount in the first few months of opening an account. The Chase Freedom Unlimited card offers $200 when you spend $500. Compare cash back cards at sites like CardRates.com.
Look for coupons and cash back. Don’t check out without looking for additional savings first. Sites like CouponCabin aggregate Memorial Day coupons all in one place to help you find the best deals quickly, offering coupons like 40% off at Macy’s and 15% off at GAP. Plus, find cash refunds like 3% back at Lowe’s and 9.5% back at Mattress Firm.
Tap into free rewards. Sign up for retail loyalty programs to earn exclusive sales and cash towards future purchases. You can also turn your Memorial Day shopping receipts into cash back by taking pictures of them using the free rewards app Fetch.
Andrea Woroch of Bakersfield is a nationally recognized consumer-savings expert, writer and frequent on-air contributor who is passionate about helping families find simple ways to spend less and save more. As a sought-after media source on all things savings, Woroch has appeared on popular shows like "Today," "Good Morning America" and "NBC Nightly News." In print and online, her advice and articles have been featured in Time, Money, Forbes and Real Simple. Read more about Woroch at www.andreaworoch.com and watch her demo reel.