ANDREA WOROCH: 7 last-minute holiday shopping and shipping hacks

Despite a very early start to the holiday shopping season, a record 158 millions U.S. consumers still have gifts to buy late into December and are planning to shop on Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas, according to a new report from the National Retail Federation.
Waiting until the last minute like this likely has you feeling pressured to shop quickly, which could lead to overspending — especially when faced with limited options, no time to compare price and high rush shipping fees.
However, you can easily check off those remaining gifts on your list without blowing your budget and stay calm at the same time. Just follow these seven last-minute shopping and shipping tips from Bakersfield money-saving expert and retail guru Andrea Woroch.
Shop during extended hours
Some stores will be open as late as midnight leading up to Christmas Eve and that gives you plenty of time to catch up on gift shopping during this hectic season. For example, Kohls has extended its hours from 8 a.m. to midnight through Dec 23. Plus, this means you can beat long lines and messy store displays.
Use retail sites to locate gifts in stock, nearby
Many big-box retailers and department stores like Target, Best Buy, Walmart and others will show you which local retailers have the items you want to buy in stock. Expand the distance you're willing to drive to pick up a gift which can help you beat shipping restrictions.
Review shipping deadlines and look for rush delivery deals
Many retailers are pushing online shipping deadlines to attract more shoppers, so review this list of shipping deadlines (https://thekrazycouponlady.com/tips/money/holiday-shipping-deadlines) to know where to shop over the next week. And look out for discounted or free rush shipping from select sites. Last year, The Home Depot offered free two-day shipping and Keen Footwear provided free express shipping on orders exceeding $125.
Just make sure you get a delivery confirmation date before you place the order. Some stores will even give you your order for free if they don't meet their shipping deadline, like Dick's Sporting Goods says in its Guaranteed Holiday Delivery program.
Get creative with digital gifts
Digital gifts are easy to give when you don't have time to ship. Plus, you can get creative like access to musicals on Broadway HD, concert streaming via Qello or a membership to MasterClass, which is offering 2-for-1 deal where members can access classes for just about anything, from cooking to foreign language instruction and more.
Snag a deal on a gift card
Gift cards are the perfect gift to give in a pinch because you can send via email or text or print right from home. Plus, it's easy to stick to a set dollar limit and you can find savings online. Shop discount gift card sites like Raise or CardCash.com to save up to 25 percent off a variety of gift cards, including 14 percent off Panera Bread and 25 percent off Build-A-Bear gift cards at Raise. Plus, add a coupon code from CouponCabin.com to get an extra 15 percent off at Raise or 5 percent off at CardCash.com.
Shop local resale sites
Local resale sites like OfferUp, Facebook Marketplace and NextDoor are a great resource for finding last-minute gift deals on a variety of secondhand goods that make perfect presents, from toys to sporting goods to clothing. Not only are you looking at saving 50 percent to 75 percent off popular holiday gifts, but you could get your hands on a popular item that's sold out or won't make it in time through shipping.
Monitor prices even after purchase
Many stores will offer price adjustments leading up to Christmas, like Target, which says you can get a price adjustment on anything you bought from Oct. 6 through Dec. 24 that went on sale afterward. So, continue monitoring price drops to save. Use the Paribus app which will track prices of items you bought online and alert you if something went on sale, and download Cently, which monitors coupons and applies the deal with the biggest discount to your online cart automatically.
