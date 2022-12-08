ANDREA WOROCH: 7 gift card savings hacks

Most people know that gift cards are the perfect gift to give in a pinch and even when you’re on a budget since you can stick to a dollar limit more easily. This is likely why more than 60 percent of Americans plan to buy a gift card this year rather than a traditional wrapped present, as found in the Consumer Spending and Saving Index from MassMutual.
What most people don’t realize, however, is that you can actually save money on gift card purchases. Stretch your gift card giving dollars with these seven simple savings tips from money-saving expert Andrea Woroch.
Snag a discount gift card
Discount gift card sites like Raise, CardCash and GiftCardGranny sell other people’s unwanted gift cards at up to 20 percent off. Some examples include over 14 percent off a Panera Bread gift card and up to 25 percent off a Build-A-Bear gift card, both of which make a great holiday gift. Plus, you can often find coupon codes to save even more money off at discount gift card sites. For example, CouponCabin.com is offering 15 percent off for new customers at Raise and 5 percent off at CardCash. You can also
Earn cash-back on your gift card purchase
You can earn cash back when buying gift cards online using a cash-back site like CouponCabin such as 4.7 percent back at Kohls, 5.1 percent back at Sephora and 8.25 percent back at DSW. Use the money you make to pay off the gift card purchases to stretch your holiday shopping budget. Check your credit card account for extra rewards when shopping at select stores as another way to maximize cash back when buying gift cards.
Look for free gift cards with purchase
A popular promotion retailers offer during the holidays is a free gift card with purchase which is like getting two gifts in one. Apple recently offered a free $75 gift card when you bought new AirPods and Target offered a free $10 gift card when you spent $50 on LEGO sets. But, make sure to check the terms before gifting since some of these promo cards may have more limited expiration dates.
Buy from a warehouse store
Redeem rewards
You may have enough rewards built up in your credit card account, savings app or loyalty program to redeem for gift cards that you can give as gifts without dipping into your bank account. Review your credit card for points or miles that can be redeemed for gift cards and check store loyalty programs. Using cash-back apps like Fetch Rewards will also earn you points towards free gift cards to a variety of retailers and restaurants when you snap pictures of your receipts. This is an easy way to earn free gift cards to give as gifts!
Check your credit card for exclusive savings
Some credit cards offer special shopping deals some of which may apply to gift cards. For example, Target RedCard holders can get 5 percent off specialty gift cards purchased at Target for travel, restaurants, movie tickets and more. Check your credit card account for bonus offers as you may be able to earn extra cash back on gift card purchases at certain stores during the holidays which you can then apply towards statement credit to pay off the gift card purchase.
Browse daily deal sites
Daily deal sites like Groupon and LivingSocial are a great place to find savings on vouchers for a variety of unique experience gifts as well as dining and spa certificates. You can save anywhere from 50 percent to 70 percent off and search for savings by ZIP code to make the gift even more personalized for a loved one who lives many miles away.
Andrea Woroch of Bakersfield is a nationally recognized consumer-savings expert, writer and frequent on-air contributor who is passionate about helping families find simple ways to spend less and save more. As a sought-after media source on all things savings, Woroch has appeared on popular shows like "Today," "Good Morning America" and "NBC Nightly News." In print and online, her advice and articles have been featured in Time, Money, Forbes and Real Simple. Read more about Andrea at www.andreaworoch.com and watch her demo reel.