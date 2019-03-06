Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, a guest on "One on One with Robert Price," TBC Media's weekly webcast, revealed Wednesday that anticipated annual revenue from Measure N could reach $58 million.
The original estimate for revenue from Measure N, the one-cent sales tax increase narrowly approved by Bakersfield voters last November, was $50 million.
The funds are expected to pay for public safety enhancements, including 100 additional police officers, a pay-down of pension liabilities and other needs. The tax increase takes effect April 1.
Gonzales also talked about the makeup of the nine-member Measure N advisory committee, which has been a source of some controversy, as well as downtown revitalization, some of the new initiatives he has undertaken in east Bakersfield, and the troubled current circumstances of the Mesa Verde immigration detention center in east Bakersfield.
The weekly webcast -- a one-on-one conversation with a local newsmaker -- is posted on bakersfield.com and The Californian's Facebook page.
