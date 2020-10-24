The 30th Annual Beautiful Bakersfield Awards were bestowed by the Greater Bakersfield Chamber Saturday night. The event was presented by Valley Strong Credit Union.
A Better Bakersfield
An annual event or project that enhances the quality of life in the community.
Give Big Kern – One Day to Celebrate the Giving Spirit of Kern County – This local online day of giving, hosted by the Kern Community Foundation, celebrated its fourth year in a big way. On May 7, 2019, Give Big Kern raised nearly $430,000 from 2,800 donors and secured more than 88,000 volunteer pledged hours for 114 participating charities. It was an 86 percent increase of dollars raised than the previous year.
Architecture & Design
The completion of a brand-new interior and/or exterior building design integrating the environment with space and materials.
Regency Club at Highgate at Seven Oaks – This elegant clubhouse is in the heart of Seven Oaks' newest active adult community Highgate Regents. Created by Castle & Cooke, the Regency Club will serve the 199 resident homes being built as well as a venue for private events held for the community of Bakersfield. The contemporary design of the clubhouse was developed by Bickel Group Architecture with interior design completed by AI Design.
Arts & Culture
The efforts by a group or individual to improve and/or enhance the arts and culture within our community.
Portrait of a Warrior Gallery Kern County – This community gem celebrated its one-year anniversary downtown. Last year the gallery welcomed thousands of visitors, unveiled nine new portraits, provided docent jobs to veterans and added lighting and fencing outside.
Education
Efforts by an educator, project or school/college that promotes or benefits education in our city at all levels.
Kern Urban Teacher Residency Program – The teacher preparation program is a partnership between Cal State Bakersfield and Bakersfield City School District. KUTR is dedicated to educating highly prepared teacher candidates through implementation of unique and closely aligned coursework and clinical practice methods that are jointly developed by CSUB and BCSD educators.
Health
An individual, group or organization impacting healthy living in Bakersfield – above and beyond their normal scope or activities – through education, prevention or medical services.
Adventist Health Bakersfield AIS Cancer Center – In April 2019, the Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center wanted to strongly encourage women at the Bakersfield Women's Business Conference to take care of themselves. In honor of Diane Williams, chairwoman of the 2018 BWBC, who died from breast cancer, Adventist hosted a free breast screening in May at the AIS Cancer Center and Quest Imaging. From the 61 patients seen, one patient had a palpable mass detected, while another patient was diagnosed with cancer and had her cancer surgically removed less than three months later.
Humanitarian Group
A group, whose personal volunteer efforts, have made a significant impact in the community.
Bakersfield North Rotary – Since 1942, Bakersfield North Rotary has been serving and meeting the needs of North Bakersfield through community service, donations and scholarships. Last year, the BNR Foundation donated $4,000 for back-to-school shopping, granted $62,500 to 24 organizations throughout Kern County, and provided $25,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors, who are members of the Interact Clubs from North and Frontier High Schools.
Humanitarian Individual
An individual person whose personal volunteer efforts have made a significant impact in the community.
Ruben Rosales – Each Tuesday, Rosales and a few friends go to Hart Park to clean up the riverbed. Ruben pays for liners, cans and tools to pick up trash for this project. He has done this project for almost seven years, and each year, he continues to adopt a broader portion of the park. Also, his monthly fundraiser each second Sunday of the month at Happy Jack’s raised $18,000 last year for the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House.
Renovation /Tenant Improvement
The completion of a renovated design that upgrades an existing structure and/or incorporates the use of landscaping to enhance the aesthetic value of the property.
The 18hundred – When the former Security Trust Bank on the corner of 18th and Chester was purchased, the owners’ goal was to open a contemporary restaurant and bar to help make downtown Bakersfield a destination for visitors and residents to shop, dine and spend time with friends and family. The owners were careful to preserve some of the original charm of the historic building, such as the original mosaic floors and exposed brick, while making the space a fun environment.
Youth
An individual or group from kindergarten to eighth grade that, through personal involvement and endeavors, has answered the challenge of good citizenship.
Autumn Moreno – “You’re never too young to make a difference,” is the motto Moreno lives by — she completed more than 600 hours of community service last year and was inducted into the Miss Kern County Honor Society. She has supported and advocated for many different organizations. She worked the Children Miracle Network telethon and spends her Fridays at Beardsley Elementary School reading to kids and helping them with classwork.
Young Adult
An individual or group from 14 to 20 years old that, through personal involvement and endeavors, has answered the challenge of good citizenship.
JoVi Mongold – This 14-year-old certainly had a busy year as she selflessly put in 400 volunteer hours. She held the “California Towel Drive,” during the summer to benefit The Mission at Kern County and collected more than 1,500 quality towels. Mongold started her own nonprofit “B4others,” meaning Be Blessed By Blessing Others. Through her nonprofit, scholarships will be given to students solely based on their volunteerism in the community.
Young Professional
An individual from 21 to 40 years old whose efforts truly impact and enhance the quality of life in the community.
Allyson Baptiste – As a social worker at Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance, Baptiste assisted homeless clients in receiving employment income or government benefits and helped them get into permanent housing. She also served as the Chair of the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative's Homeless Youth Committee; joined Junior League of Bakersfield; and donated her time to teach a Mental Health First Aid course to staff members at the Alliance Against Family Violence & Sexual Assault and other organizations.
Business Person of the Year
A local business owner/manager whose efforts truly impact and enhance the quality of life in the community.
John Paul Lake – Kern Venture Group – A couple of years ago, JP created Kern Venture Group, the first ever angel investor fund for local entrepreneurs. This group reviewed more than 200 pitch decks and made investments in six companies. JP has dedicated hundreds of hours to support the development of a stronger entrepreneurial ecosystem in Kern County. He is one of the founders of the Kern Initiative for Talent and Entrepreneurship.
Corporation of the Year
The recognition of a corporation whose volunteer hours and/or financial donations have made a meaningful difference.
KGET-TV 17 – This news station supported and promoted 105 local nonprofits through 214 events and 14 Compassion Corner fundraisers. Compassion Corner events range from drive-thru barbecues to donation drop-offs and generated $400,000; adoptions of dozens of sheltered animals; and 1,800 toys. The strength of the stations comes from the dedication of employees.
Nonprofit of the Year
Efforts of a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that impacts the community.
Links For Life – This organization supported 400 people through support groups, fitted 300 women facing hair loss, funded 200 breast screenings and promoted educational breast health. Its direct services impacted more than 20,000 people in Kern County. Overall, Links For Life invests about $3 million a year into the community through funding of services and outreach activities.
Small Business of the Year
A small business (25 employees or less) whose contributions and/or products and services instill community pride.
Deprigo, Inc. – This local business was able to donate a total of $28,000 in cash donations, more than $80,000 for in-kind donations and provided 350 volunteer hours for 15 different nonprofits. Deprigo attended countless community events like the Bakersfield Marathon, League of Dreams Gala and CASA Superhero Run.
Harvey L. Hall Lifetime Achievement
A local long-time community leader who has made a lasting impact on Bakersfield and its residents.
William M. Thomas – Congressman Thomas is nationally known for having spent 14 terms in Washington, D.C., and as Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. Those of us in Bakersfield know him for the ways he has fundamentally changed the landscape of our city. As one drives the streets of Bakersfield, walks the Bakersfield College campus, or flies into Meadows Field, it is impossible to miss his contributions. Congressman Thomas has secured nearly a billion dollars in congressional funds for Bakersfield. His service to the community did not end upon retirement. He recently retired from the Kern Community College District Board of Trustees.
Chairman’s Award
This award is chosen from among all nominee submissions and given to the nominee that is recognized for overall excellence.
CityServe – Last year CityServe sent 210 truckloads of surplus goods from major retailers and distributed them to 109 churches of all denominations in Kern County, which resulted in 20,000 households that received help. CityServe distributed backpacks, sleeping bags and goods to help our homeless. CityServe is also partnering with Bakersfield College and County of Kern to provide job skills training to those who are living in our local shelters.