 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

‘... And fight hard for justice’: Crime victims have fierce advocate in Kern DA Cynthia Zimmer

In the fourth-floor office of Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer is a collection of cherished objects that reflect their owner's allegiance to family, faith and home: a prize-winning 1957 oil on canvas painted by her mother, a plaque of appreciation from Taft's Oildorado Days, a burlap sack of pistachios — a gift from her in-laws — with her name printed in teeny-tiny script on each of the shells, and an open Bible sitting on the cherrywood-veneered desk that was once used by her old boss and beloved mentor, Ed Jagels.

And inside a drawer of that desk are two letters and a book that represent why advocacy on behalf of crime victims has become the driving force of Zimmer's career. A tribute in pictures from the mother and little sister of a young man murdered by gang members, the smiling faces on the pages belie the pain and loss of a life cut short by violence.

Jennifer Self is senior director of strategic communications and public information officer at CSUB.

Coronavirus Cases