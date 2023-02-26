‘... And fight hard for justice’: Crime victims have fierce advocate in Kern DA Cynthia Zimmer

In the fourth-floor office of Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer is a collection of cherished objects that reflect their owner's allegiance to family, faith and home: a prize-winning 1957 oil on canvas painted by her mother, a plaque of appreciation from Taft's Oildorado Days, a burlap sack of pistachios — a gift from her in-laws — with her name printed in teeny-tiny script on each of the shells, and an open Bible sitting on the cherrywood-veneered desk that was once used by her old boss and beloved mentor, Ed Jagels.
And inside a drawer of that desk are two letters and a book that represent why advocacy on behalf of crime victims has become the driving force of Zimmer's career. A tribute in pictures from the mother and little sister of a young man murdered by gang members, the smiling faces on the pages belie the pain and loss of a life cut short by violence.
Dedicated to Cindy Zimmer: I will forever be grateful that God has put you in our path!
— Your friend forever, Maria
"This is precious to me," Zimmer said. "Very precious. These are the little things that reinforce that what you're doing makes a different to a lot of people. My most precious memories are working with the mothers of murdered children."
Since being elected Kern County district attorney in 2018 — only the second woman to fill the role — Zimmer, 63, has prioritized the rights of crime victims, accelerated innovation in the DA's crime lab, enhanced protection in rural communities, and now, months into her second term, has added the fight against human trafficking to that list.
"She's an extremely hard worker," said former District Attorney Jagels, who hired Zimmer soon after her graduation from Loyola Law School in 1984. "As a supervisor, you quickly get to know who works hard and who doesn't. And she cares about her cases. She wants to win and protect victims."
Zimmer will be honored for her work in the criminal justice system on Friday when the CSUB Alumni Hall of Fame inducts the district attorney, along with three other exemplary graduates of the university.
"I remember walking through Dorothy Donahoe Hall as a student, looking up and thinking this is really a neat place, and now to be in the Hall of Fame? I don't know what to say other than I'm completely humbled and honored," she said. "I don't know that I'm necessarily worthy, but I am very proud of what Cal State did for me, and I hope to pass what I've learned along to other people who will someday sit in this seat."
‘It was Cindy calling me to say, “I want to help”’
As co-founder of the Bakersfield Sikh Women's Association, Raji Brar remembered feeling helpless when a number of tragic domestic violence and abuse cases made headlines in recent years, devastating the county's growing number of families, like her own, who have emigrated from South Asia.
And then one day, out of the blue, the phone rang.
"It was Cindy calling me to say, 'I want to help.' When you're in that moment and have someone willing to walk you through the process, it was awesome," Brar said.
In December, Zimmer, Brar, local legislative leaders and representatives of law enforcement and social service agencies met in Lamont to celebrate the fruition of Zimmer's offer to help.
The Family Justice Center offers victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, child molestation and human trafficking a safe haven and access to a number of services, including confidential counseling, legal advice, assistance with restraining orders, emergency shelter, the immigration process and more.
"Many of the victims come from Mexico or other countries south of here, and there's not a tremendous amount of trust in the law enforcement and the criminal justice system," she said. "So people who are abused in those areas, oftentimes they don't report it because they don't have trust in the system and they're also afraid of deportation. We do not deport victims."
Without that intervention, many young people turn to gangs for the connection and support they're not getting at home, said Zimmer, who supervised the district attorney's gang unit for many years. And, increasingly, neglected children become vulnerable to human trafficking, which the district attorney calls "modern-day slavery."
"I don't think people — and I include myself in this — understood what is behind human trafficking, specifically the victims, the sex workers. Who are they? The average age of a child who falls into trafficking is 11 to 14 years old. We are doing everything we can do to battle this, with education first and foremost to law enforcement, to physicians, to teachers, to churches, to parents, the foster care system. What are the red flags? Does a young girl dress in normal clothes one day and then come in with a Coach bag the next? And then prosecution. It is a terrible, terrible way of life for children."
‘She had that spark, what it takes to be an effective advocate’
Zimmer's own childhood in Coalinga was centered around family, faith and community, thanks to her parents, Eugene and Ophelia Franks, farm kids who migrated to the region from Arkansas at the outset of World War II.
"What I think shaped my view of the world were the times," Zimmer said. "I remember when President Kennedy was assassinated as well as Martin Luther King. I saw my third-grade teacher cry when Robert Kennedy was murdered. And my life was very shaped by the Vietnam War. I lost a cousin early on in Vietnam, and later, my brother served in Vietnam."
A political science major with a business minor, Zimmer credits Ray Geigle and Stanley Gene Clark as her two greatest influences during her time at Cal State. When she mentioned to Geigle that she was interested in law school, he found work for her in a local law firm.
"My job title was 'errand girl,'" she said. "I drove my ’69 Volkswagen Bug around Bakersfield to the courthouse and other law firms and basically delivered papers and cleaned up in some of the offices of the lawyers, but it was a good experience."
It was during a summer break back home in Bakersfield from Loyola Law School that Zimmer was inspired by a young man running for district attorney. His name was Ed Jagels and he was just 32 years old. Eventually, when she left law school, he would hire her as a deputy district attorney.
"What I looked for was a commitment," said Jagels, who served as Kern County district attorney for 28 years. "We were not that interested in somebody that was just looking for a job. She was articulate and presented herself well. The acid test for a deputy district attorney is how will a jury react to that person. And she had that spark, what it takes to be an effective advocate."
Zimmer still speaks with fondness and reverence for her former boss, whose desk she kept even though she conceded with a rueful smile that its 1980s style clashes with the rest of the decor in her office.
"Because Ed Jagels sat here right where I'm sitting today, I hope a little bit of his wisdom rubs off on me."
"Give me a break," Jagels said when told of his protege’s praise. "She so outshines me in that job!"
‘I hope I can be a role model’
Reelected to a second term in 2022, Zimmer reflected on the decision to run for office the first time, which came after "months and months of prayer" and consultation with her husband, attorney Richard Zimmer, and their children, Elizabeth and William, twins who are now 31.
"I'm not the first woman district attorney in Kern County, but I'm the first to run in a contested campaign, and I ran against a man," she said. "It's not easy to run for office. But I'll tell you, it prepared me for the position. My first debate actually was at CSUB, and Dr. Clark had just died. I don't know — during that debate, I just felt he was with me. And I felt at home. I went to school there, and my opponent had not. He was a nice guy, don't get me wrong, but I felt a little bit of an emotional advantage from being at my school, in my town, trying to do something for my town that I cared about."
In addition to her many community roles and position as district attorney, earlier this month Zimmer embraced a new title: Grandma.
Daughter Elizabeth gave birth to the Zimmers' first grandchild, who is "beautiful," her proud grandmother reports. The entire family will join Zimmer at CSUB for the induction ceremony.
Zimmer hopes that her example will serve as inspiration for other young people — especially those in small towns — who wonder if they have what it takes for college.
"I had a role model in how to be a very loving mother, and I hope I was a good mother. But as far as being a working woman, dealing with very difficult things, I didn't have any role models like that. So I hope I can be that role model for some young women who want to go into court, mix it up and fight hard — and fight hard for justice."