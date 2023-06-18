Natalina Davis had mixed feelings last week as she stood outside the Great American Antique Store at 625 19th St. knowing this anchor of downtown Bakersfield's antique row is about to close.
She sees some of the changes happening in the area as progress. But Great American has been one of those special places Davis tells visitors they must check out while in town. To her, spending time inside is like an education.
"There's a lot to do here" in Bakersfield, she said. "You just have to know where the gems are."
This one's a particularly big loss: Great American's 38,000 square feet are packed with an astonishing assortment of items dating back decades if not centuries. To walk its three floors is to be overwhelmed by historical interest — a opportunity to "relive the past," in Davis's words.
The good news is, the store's new owners are having a going-out-of-business sale for the ages.
The building is in escrow, and tenants Rick and Vonda Peralez aren't willing to pay the higher rent that's coming. They bought the inventory in February after longtime owner Scott Grey died last year, and already they've recouped their investment.
Rick may keep whatever tin cars don't sell, but packing up what's in the store now is out of the question.
"It's all gotta go!" he exclaimed.
The discounts are already deep. Rick stood next to a hall tree with a $639 price tag. He said he'll take $150.
Since word has spread of the impending closure, business has picked up a lot for a store known over three decades for its high quality as much as its high prices. Solid oak, pine and mahogany furniture has been selling well, Rick said, but there are still a lot of items left.
There's a 200-year-old, hand-carved rickshaw in need of a home. There are fur coats, leather jackets, musical instruments, old typewriters, political buttons, towering wrought iron gates and a large collection of African art.
Vonda Peralez had one word for how things are going lately: "Exhausting."
Her hope is that she and Rick close at the end of July. He mentioned the end of August. Sept. 30 at the latest.
Vonda, an insurance agent, was able to keep a good attitude about it. Shoppers who can appreciate the fading art of entertaining at home can pick up a beautiful set of matching dishes, or find a quality rug.
"How can you pass up putting such a beautiful piece of history in your house?" she asked.
History is right. A few doors to the west along 19th Street, at Mill Creek Antique Mall, owner Rick Freels shared the name others in the business had given Great American.
"We also called (it) the museum," he said.
Some of the five dozen or so vendors in the mall have benefited by picking up items there lately — glass, comic books, laser disks. But losing the store means less of a draw for 19th Street overall.
"Sad to see 'em go," Freels said.
Rick Peralez takes a different view of it. Once it's all sold, he's going fishing.
"We're doing good deals. We've got to be rid of it," he said. "It doesn't fit in my garage, that's for sure."