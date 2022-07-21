'An eye-opening experience': KCSO hosts multiagency K-9 training

The orders were loud, fast and with a stern tone in German, Dutch and even Czechoslovakian.
Law enforcement officers have to be clear and firm with their canine commands when they’re in the field, so the training session Wednesday in a dimly lit warehouse required the same behavior.
The dogs are trained to receive the commands that way, explained Deputy Andrew Bassett, part of a K-9 unit with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team. The forcefulness also helps the dog distinguish orders they should follow from potential distractions at a crime scene. The specially bred and trained dogs come from places such as the Netherlands and Czechoslovakia, so they have to be spoken to in their native language.
Bassett, who’s one-half of a K-9 team along with his Belgian Malinois partner Hero, saw the PRO Safety & Rescue facility during a recent blood drive the company hosted, “and immediately, a lightbulb went off,” he said.
PRO Safety & Rescue's training ground, which contains stairs, platforms, crawl spaces and hideouts where search-and-rescue training is conducted, represents a close approximation of the environs law enforcement officers often see when they receive a call for service, he said. It was also a chance for the KCSO dogs to try out five new lightweight, custom-fitted, $3,000 bullet-proof vests donated by Spike's K-9 Fund, "a nonprofit for the working dogs," according to its website.
“And I saw this and thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is a playground for the canines, for what we do,’” Bassett said during the training. “It simulates a lot of the real-world stuff that we see. It's all right here.”
The deputies and officers were using the facility free of charge, according to PRO Safety & Rescue officials, as making the community safer is the company’s goal.
"We want to keep the community safe and healthy, whether that's through our COIVD testing, our safety training, our emergency medical services with our ambulances or our confined space and technical rescue teams," said Chris Moore, talent acquisition specialist for PRO Safety & Rescue. "We take it seriously, so we created the largest indoor, air-conditioned confined space training center in the United States."
KCSO K-9 units, as well as other police agencies from McFarland to Esmeralda County, Nevada, work together monthly to keep their skills sharp, said Martin Lepird, a trainer with Adlerhorst International, which imports, trains and sells dogs for police agencies all over, including the ones that had gathered at 3700 Pegasus Drive.
“Dogs are dogs, so if they don't keep up on the foundational training, they have a mind of their own,” Lepird explained. “So we need to make sure that, not only are they doing the foundation stuff, we’re always developing the dog into new scenarios.”
The work doesn’t just pay off in the field, said Lepird, a former K-9 trainer for the Arizona Highway Patrol. He’s been to court to testify when K-9s are part of an operation because he certifies their training.
The simulated attic crawl spaces, the elevated platforms and long corridors worked well for practicing with the dogs on how to take a suspect safely into custody, become familiar with stairs or lift a K-9 into the air for a rooftop operation.
In one scenario, a three-man team practices raising a dog to the top of a 25-foot clearing, similar to a recent operation the KCSO had to contend with when a suspect refused to leave the roof of a Dollar General store in east Bakersfield, Bassett said. In that situation, the suspect ultimately came down of his own volition, but if he hadn’t, one of the department’s five canines — Drogo, Hero, Honus, Rico or Viktor — would have been ready to urge compliance with a bark that felt remarkably persuasive as it loudly bounced off the warehouse’s walls.
For Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Byrum, who made the more than five-hour drive for the training because it’s the closest one to his county just across the state line, the chance to work with the trainer and learn with more experienced deputies was invaluable.
In September, he became the only K-9 officer in his county, and its first in about 12 years.
“It helps a lot since we don't have anything in our area that’s comparable to this,” he said. “My county's 3,500 square miles and there’s five street deputies for the entire county and its population of about 700.
“It’s always a different scenario to try to take back and try to learn, try to make our own. It’s an eye-opening experience any which way you look at it.”