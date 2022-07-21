 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

'An eye-opening experience': KCSO hosts multiagency K-9 training

The orders were loud, fast and with a stern tone in German, Dutch and even Czechoslovakian.

Law enforcement officers have to be clear and firm with their canine commands when they’re in the field, so the training session Wednesday in a dimly lit warehouse required the same behavior.

Coronavirus Cases