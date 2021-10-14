Amtrak service cuts being restored locally Monday

Amtrak service out of Bakersfield is being expanded starting Monday as part of a restoration of services cut when ridership dropped during the early part of the pandemic.
The San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority announced Thursday it will add a sixth daily round-trip between Bakersfield and Sacramento. Restored service on Train 702 will depart Sacramento at 6:26 a.m. and arrive in Bakersfield at 11:57 a.m. Train 703 will leave Bakersfield at 6:12 p.m. at pull into Sacramento at 11:35 p.m.
With the restoration of the sixth daily round-trip, the SJJPA is increasing the frequency of its Thruway Bus service. There will be three additional buses offering service for four additional daily round-trips along Route 1, between Bakersfield and Los Angeles, and the Santa Monica Pier Thruway Bus stop at 1532 Second St. in Santa Monica. An additional bus will serve Route 19 between Bakersfield and San Bernardino.
Passengers will continue to be required to wear face masks on Amtrak San Joaquins trains, buses and stations.
Information and travel timetables are available online at amtraksanjoaquins.com.