Amtrak San Joaquins plans to restore service on some routes as ridership rebounds

As pandemic restrictions have eased and communities reopen, increased ridership on the Central Valley's Amtrak system has prompted the authority that represents the 365-mile San Joaquin Corridor to announce plans for restoring passenger service on certain routes.
"This increase in service will improve connectivity for the summer travel season," said David Lipari, marketing manager for the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission. "We also anticipate making further adjustments to increase service this fall, including potentially restoring at least one direct train connection to Sacramento."
Here are the routes that will be restored on trains and buses starting Monday:
- Daily service will resume on Train 717, which heads north from Bakersfield at 2:12 p.m. and arrives in Oakland at 8:31 p.m.
- Daily service will resume on Train 714, which heads south from Oakland at 11:36 a.m. and arrives in Bakersfield at 5:57 p.m.
- Bus service will increase on Route 1, which covers Bakersfield to Los Angeles to San Diego; Route 3, which covers Redding to Sacramento to Stockton; and Route 99, which connects Oakland to Emeryville and San Francisco.
Café service will also be resuming on several trains with café cars. Those trains without café cars will offer passengers a free snack box.
Face masks will still be required on the Amtrak San Joaquins in accordance with CDC and state health guidance.