Amtrak runs special for trains heading to rededication of Allensworth, a historic Black town

Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park is holding its annual celebratory rededication event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, and the Amtrak San Joaquins are running trains at a discount to bring visitors.
Trains will run at a 50 percent discount to bring those who want to attend the events at Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park, which will include food, square dancing, self-guided tours of historic buildings, historic games with prizes, storytelling and arts and crafts.
The nonprofit Friends of Allensworth hosts the event 30 miles north of Bakersfield in the historic town founded, financed and governed in 1908 by Black Americans.
Typically, the California state park is a whistle stop, but this year Amtrak will be offering passengers a shuttle from the Allensworth train stop. Travelers will be allowed to bring bikes and chairs aboard Amtrak trains and Thruway buses.
Southbound trains that will be running include the 702, 710, 712, and 714. Northbound trains include 713, 715, 717, and 719. Any tickets to Colonel Allensworth Park will include an automatically applied 50 percent discount. Infants under 2 ride free.
Face masks are required on trains, buses and at stations, in alignment with CDC and state health guidance.
More information on everyday discounts on the Amtrak San Joaquins are available at https://amtraksanjoaquins.com/promotion/share-fare.