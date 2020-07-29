Amtrak has suspended and altered several of the routes on its Thruway Bus Network that have been impacted from reduced ridership since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Route 12, from Bakersfield to Victorville has been indefinitely suspended, while Route 19 has been truncated at San Bernardino. Amtrak said three daily round trips on Route 19 will stop at La Crescenta, Pasadena, Claremont, Ontario, Riverside and San Bernardino. Eliminated stops include Cabazon, the Palm Springs downtown and airport, Palm Desert, La Quinta, Indio, Moreno Valley, Perris, Sun City/Menifee, Hemet and the Simpsons Center.
Passengers will be able to book tickets from San Bernardino to Palm Springs using Pacific Surfliner buses, available at amtraksanjoaquins.com, amtrak.com and the Amtrak app.
Route 18b, from Hanford to Visalia, has been terminated. Riders can still travel on Route 18a between Hanford and San Luis Obispo or Santa Maria.
Route 7, from Martinez to McKinleyville ,has been truncated at Arcata.
The San Joaquins rail service operations have also been reduced from seven daily round trips to four daily round trips.
“We are proud to continue to provide transportation service to our communities for essential travel during this crisis, but there is no doubt that additional cuts and cost-savings measures are needed at this time to align our service levels to current and near-term ridership demand,” Stacey Mortensen, executive director of the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority, said in a news release. “We see these route changes as a necessary step due to constraints on state budgets and severely reduced ridership and revenue.”
