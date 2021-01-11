As a vote on impeaching President Donald Trump looms, many will be watching Bakersfield Republican and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in the coming days as he navigates a growing schism in his party between those ready to abandon Trumpism and a large portion of the party's base still energized by the outgoing president and what he stands for.
McCarthy, who has long been a star in the party and has his eyes on being speaker of the House, has so far straddled this divide by condemning last Wednesday's violence at the Capitol and also refusing to embrace harsh consequences for President Trump. Last Wednesday, McCarthy called on Trump to "intervene to quell the mob" and then urged national unity in the aftermath. He has publicly opposed impeachment because it is too divisive but said in a letter to colleagues that he would review possible censure of the president.
However, with growing dissension from some of his colleagues who want consequential repudiation for Trump's role in the siege of the Capitol and a party reckoning with its future, McCarthy may soon be forced to choose sides.
"If Kevin McCarthy stood up as a profile in courage this week and demanded (Trump's) resignation, he would go down and be remembered in history as a hero and patriot," said Republican consultant Mike Madrid, who said he's known McCarthy for 25 years and followed his career. "If he is complicit in this, he will be remembered for that."
"It’s not a partisan thing," said Madrid, who has openly opposed Trump since he ran for the presidency. "The president incited an insurrection on our temple of democracy. There’s no debate. It’s what happened. You have to choose to support it or not."
The Californian has repeatedly sought comment from McCarthy since Wednesday, but he has not returned calls.
Over the weekend, several House members called for McCarthy to resign, including Reps. Don Beyer, D-Va., Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and outgoing Rep. Justin Amash, of Michigan, a former Republican who joined the Libertarian Party in 2019. To them, McCarthy was an enabler who played a role in last week's mob attack by refusing to concede Trump's loss in the election, repeating unfounded claims of a fraudulent election for weeks after the election, joining onto lawsuits dismissed by judges and then hours after the bloody assault on the Capitol, casting a vote against certifying the results of the Electoral College.
“We cannot have unity and healing with conspiracy theorists and others who would subvert our democracy and tear our country apart. The fact that Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise continued to peddle false and inflammatory theories even after the violent riot that threatened our democracy and the lives of Vice President Pence, members of Congress, and Capitol staff forfeits any right they have to be in government. They should resign in shame," said a portion of a statement from Blumenauer that seemed to rebut McCarthy’s impassioned call for unity issued Friday.
Amash’s replacement, Republican Rep. Peter Meijer, while not calling for McCarthy to resign, called out Republicans who objected to the Electoral College certification for what he called their lies and perpetuating the belief the election was stolen.
"We can't paper over the assault on the Capitol with empty calls for 'unity.' Unless my party faces the truth of what happened and holds those responsible to account, we will never regain the public’s trust and earn the honor of leading the nation forward," Meijer tweeted on Saturday.
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania told CNN over the weekend McCarthy and Republicans Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Josh Hawley hurt their reputations and are “gonna pay a big price for this.”
And Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican and Trump critic, said in a tweet: “Leaders that led this should all resign so the adults and truth-tellers can #RestoreOurGOP.”
Beyond his colleagues' recriminations, McCarthy faces further fallout after a number of major political donors announced they will no longer support congressional members who objected to the Electoral College vote certification. They include companies who donated millions to McCarthy's campaigns and his leadership committees, like BlueCross BlueShield, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Commerce Bank. A number of other companies said they will reconsider political contributions or have halted them temporarily.
Indeed, McCarthy has a reputation as a powerhouse for GOP fundraising. He set a record this past election cycle, bringing in $103 million for the party, the most any House Republican has ever raised, according to Fox News. And in a major boon for the party, Republicans netted 10 new House seats in the November election.
If McCarthy's fundraising ability is in jeopardy, that could eventually hurt his stature in the party, said Cal State Bakersfield political science professor Mark Martinez.
"The primary resource Kevin brings is money. Nobody sees him as a policy wonk. Nobody sees him as a visionary. When the money dries up, there’s not really much left for Kevin," Martinez said.
But until there's hard evidence that the financial cost is severe, or until seats are lost, Martinez expects McCarthy to continue courting the Trump-supporting base and the far right wing of the party because that's what ultimately will get him to the House Speakership. And because McCarthy enjoys such strong support locally, Martinez said McCarthy likely believes he can weather the current political storm.
Local Republicans appear by and large to be standing behind McCarthy.
The Kern County Republican Party on Monday issued a strong show of support, saying it rejects any calls for McCarthy to resign.
"The Left has managed to get their candidate elected president, and in so doing they feel that they have finally defeated their most hated target, President Trump. Now they turn their guns on anyone else who dares oppose their radical ideology, and they're starting with Leader McCarthy," said a statement from Kern County Republican Chairman Ken Weir.
Weir said Democrats and the media employ a double standard when it comes to political violence.
He wrote: "When radical criminals who identify with their side commit acts of violence, such as shooting GOP congressmen during baseball practice, and others riot and burn our cities, police stations, judicial buildings, loot small businesses, kill cops and threaten acts of violence, Democrats and their media spokesmen disassociate themselves from the violence or justify it. If crazy people who claim to support Donald Trump riot and invade the Capitol building, Democrats and the media blame every Republican in the country and demand a repudiation of everything we stand for, even though we (and our leaders, including President Trump and Congressman McCarthy) have consistently denounced and condemned all violence."
California Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, also defended McCarthy in a written statement from her office.
“House Republican Leader McCarthy has done an outstanding job serving the Valley in Congress. I trust Leader McCarthy to make good decisions on behalf of the American people, and I am proud to continue to support Leader McCarthy as our country moves forward together," she said.
Republican Kern County Supervisor Mike Maggard, however, said he was opposed to the challenge to the Electoral College votes and condemned the violence at the Capitol, saying Republicans were "not in lockstep" with what happened last week.
"We had an election process that came to a conclusion and it was confirmed," Maggard said. But he acknowledged that McCarthy had denounced the violence.
The Californian reached out to state Sen. Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, for comment Monday, as well as Republican county supervisors Zack Scrivner and David Couch, but they did not return calls.
Meanwhile, a joint statement from the Kern County Democratic Central Committee and the Democratic Women of Kern on Monday called for McCarthy to resign, saying they believe he engaged in rhetoric that contributed to last week's violence.
In it, they cited the Fourteenth Amendment, which states no person shall hold office who "shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
Madrid, the Republican consultant who was formerly part of the Lincoln Project, a group that opposed Trump's presidency, said he long admired McCarthy.
"I know him to be a man who loves his country. A man of principle who has fought for the idea and ideals he believes in. I know him to be a man who is a leader all his life, a hard-working studious legislator," Madrid said.
But he was dismayed by McCarthy's close alignment with Trump these past four years. And he said he doesn't believe for a minute that McCarthy truly believes that Trump won the election.
If political ascendancy is McCarthy's primary concern — over what's best for the health of democracy and the republic — he's not grasping the gravity of the situation, Madrid said, because what happened on Jan. 6 "will be remembered for centuries."