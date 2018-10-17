Two Bakersfield restaurant-bars shut down last week by county health inspectors have been cleared to reopen. Amestoy's has confirmed it is now open. McMurphy's could not be reached.
Amestoy's on the Hill, at 622 E. 21st St., failed an inspection Oct. 8. McMurphy's Irish Pub, 14 Monterey St., received a failing grade two days later.
Both received passing grades upon re-inspection Friday. Each was asked to perform certain additional repairs and upkeep.
