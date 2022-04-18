American Red Cross Kern County puts out call for help

In recognition of National Volunteer Week, which started Sunday, the regional chapter of the American Red Cross thanked the more than 300 volunteers who support their community through the nonprofit.
The national organization that responds to disasters all over the country also noted a shortage exists among its volunteers.
Last year, Red Cross volunteers provided food, shelter and comfort to 306 local families in emergency situations, according to a Red Cross news release. Volunteers also helped make 225 homes safer through a Home Fire Campaign and provided 1,237 services to military members, veterans and their families.
The three biggest areas where help are needed include: the Disaster Action Team, which supports victims of smaller disasters, such as wildfires; the Shelter Support Team, which supports administrative duties and helps with supplies; and the Disaster Health Services Team, which helps deliver hands-on care and education to shelter residents during a large disaster.
For information about getting involved, visit visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.