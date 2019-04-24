Even in a state with the worst air quality in the United States, Kern stands above the rest.
The county landed in the top three by three different measures of poor air quality, topping the short-term particle pollution list, coming in second in year-round particle pollution after Fresno County and third in ozone concentration, after Los Angeles and Fresno counties.
The findings, released Wednesday by the American Lung Association, overwhelmingly pointed to California as having the worst air in the country.
Seven of the worst 10 counties for ozone were in the Golden State and six of the worst 10 as measured by year-round particle pollution were in California. Four of the 10 worst by short-term particle pollution were in California.
Here's a link to the report: https://www.lung.org/our-initiatives/healthy-air/sota/key-findings/
