The American Legion Post 26 announced three Veterans Day events and invites the public to participate.
Below is a list of the events. The two meals will be served at the post’s headquarters at 2020 H St. in downtown Bakersfield. For more information, call 324-9453.
• The annual traditional Veterans Day Breakfast will be held at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 and is free to all vets. Cost for others will be $5 with a menu featuring bacon and eggs, pancakes, orange juice, coffee and water. The meal will be cooked and prepared by KLEA.
• On Nov. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a Veterans Day Lunch will be served. Menu items are $5 hamburgers and $10 tri-tip sandwiches. Vets eat for free. The bar will be open and the meal is cooked and served by Halliburton.
• All are invited to participate in the Veterans Day Raffle. Entrants will have a chance to win a 65-inch television with the purchase of $1 tickets, and a Glock 17 9mm pistol with the purchase of $20 tickets ($100 for six tickets). Tickets can also be purchased by calling Marc Sandall at 661-487-0350.