 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

American Airlines to start 'mainline' fights at Meadows Field

20201123-bc-airlinetraffic (copy)

In this file photo, an American Eagle jet takes off from Meadows Field Airport in November 2020.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian / File

Tickets are on sale for "mainline" American Airlines flights from Meadows Field Airport to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, the county announced.

American Airlines will upsize its morning and mid-day flights from a CRJ 900 to an Air Bus 319 beginning Oct. 6, providing an additional 50 seats per flight, first class seating, Wi-Fi and AC power.

"We’re proud of this expansion because it shows Meadows Field Airport is growing as more travelers utilize our services," a county news release said.

Coronavirus Cases