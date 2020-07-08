The Kern County Department of Airports announced American Airlines’ restoration of air service this week at Meadows Field Airport.
American has restarted two daily flights each to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, according to a news release from the department. American also committed to a third daily flight to Phoenix starting Aug. 20, the release stated.
The hiatus of service was because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to County Airports Director Mark Witsoe, United Airlines is currently flying to Denver once daily and six times a week to San Francisco.
“There is a noticeable increase in passengers in the terminal,” Witsoe said in the news release. “People appear to be excited to travel again and everyone is respecting each other’s health with a suitable face covering.”
