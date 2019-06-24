American Airlines will add a second non-stop flight between Bakersfield and Dallas, the county announced Monday.
The company began its first flight, which connects Meadows Field to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, between the two cities in March after receiving a $500,000 grant from the Department of Transportation.
Strong community support has resulted in the flight exceeding revenue expectations, and performing above 85 percent average load factor for the first several months of the connection.
“We are thrilled with the success of the flight and the benefit that this service has in supporting local businesses and helping families stay connected across the country,” Airport Director Mark Witsoe said in a news release.
The second flight is scheduled to begin in January.
It is estimated to arrive at 10:51 a.m. and leave at 11:25 p.m.
The other Dallas flight leaves Bakersfield in the early-morning hours.
“This new flight is a testimony to the growing strength of the local economy and the increasing value that residents recognize in traveling from Meadows Field Airport,” Witsoe said. “People can spend more time at their destination and avoid the uncertainty that goes with driving to a crowded airport in southern California.”
