'Ambassador' for Iconic House Network to speak in Bakersfield

Screen Shot 2022-08-29 at 6.01.54 PM.png

Raymond Richard Neutra

 Courtesy

Raymond Neutra, president of the Neutra Institute for Survival Through Design and son of famed architect Richard Neutra, is scheduled to speak Tuesday at Elevate Architecture.

At the event, Raymond Richard Neutra plans to discuss his recently published book, "Cheap and Thin: Neutra and Frank Lloyd Wright." 

