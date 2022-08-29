'Ambassador' for Iconic House Network to speak in Bakersfield

Raymond Neutra, president of the Neutra Institute for Survival Through Design and son of famed architect Richard Neutra, is scheduled to speak Tuesday at Elevate Architecture.
At the event, Raymond Richard Neutra plans to discuss his recently published book, "Cheap and Thin: Neutra and Frank Lloyd Wright."
The title is a reference to comments from Wright, who, upon seeing Richard Neutra's work featured in a 1932 Museum of Modern Art exhibit titled "The International Style," referred to Neutra's design as "cheap and thin," according to a flier promoting the event.
The talk, which is being presented by the Crosley Resource Group, is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at 2131 19th Street, Suite A, in Bakersfield. Seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Organizers note a $20 donation is suggested.