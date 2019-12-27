Management-level hiring has begun at Amazon's large new distribution center near Meadows Field Airport as the company prepares to launch local operations in spring or summer of 2020.
The e-commerce giant has posted at least half a dozen Bakersfield openings online, one as long ago as July and one as recent as Dec. 17. The positions range from a senior on-site human relations manager to an information technology manager.
None of the jobs listed at the company's employment portal, https://www.amazon.jobs/en, are for the kind of blue-collar, warehousing-type positions expected to make up the majority of employment at the building on the north side of Merle Haggard Drive.
A company spokeswoman said by email Friday that the bulk of the positions being created at the site will be filled in spring, one to two months before the operation launches. She declined to elaborate.
Amazon has said it intends to create 1,000 full-time, full-benefit jobs paying at least $15 per hour at a new, four-floor "fulfillment center" that measures, by the company's estimate, 640,000 square feet. The building near Meadows Field is expected to house robots that will work with humans.
The site is one of many distribution centers Amazon operates across the country. They receive and warehouse a wide selection of products that customers nearby can order online in expectation of speedy delivery.
The company said in August that fulfillment center operations typically commence 18 months to two years after the project is announced. That could suggest the launch will take place as late as August.
In November of 2018, Kern's Board of Supervisors offered Amazon $3 million in local tax rebates in exchange for employing 1,000 county residents at an average wage of $31,000 per year at the distribution center. The subsidy package would award the company annual refunds expected to total $575,000 for 11 years.
(1) comment
Here is one of the most successful companies ever. We have to give them a tax break so they can make more money here from the local brick and mortar businesses in town. Think that through.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.