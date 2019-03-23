What do superheroes, the Golden Girls and Secret Service agents all have in common? They all could be found in downtown Bakersfield on Saturday.
Dozens of teams came to downtown dressed as some of their favorite figures from pop culture as part of the Hollywood theme for this year’s Amazing Race, put on by local nonprofit Stewards. The competition tasks teams with solving clues hidden at downtown businesses and organizations as part of a scavenger hunt.
The event has a physical component as well, as not only do people explore downtown on foot, they also have to complete various physical challenges at the clue locations. Those who complete the race in the fastest time wins.
The Amazing Race raises money for Stewards Inc., which provides support services for disabled people.
“You’re all here for what I consider an amazing cause,” said Mayor Goh, who helped kick off the event. “Stewards Inc. serves people who don’t think they’re so amazing, and through your efforts and contributions today, you’re going to make it possible for them to have a more amazing life than they ever imagined for themselves.”
Jennifer Stambook has participated in the Amazing Race for the past several years. This year, she along with her husband, sister and her boyfriend all got together to participate as the Punky Bruisers.
“I love this event. I look forward to it every year,” she said. “We spend a lot of time thinking up our team names and what we’re going to wear for our costumes. It’s a lot of fun.”
Stambook said she likes that the event is a mixture of mental and physical challenges.
“You’re solving problems, then mapping out the best routes, then you have to physically run and try to get the best time you can,” she said.
Former Kern High School District board candidate Jennifer Pitcher came to the race for the first time this year, along with some friends. They all dressed up as The Golden Girls from the popular TV show and aptly named their team Thank You for Being a Friend, in reference to the show’s title song.
“It looked fun and different. I love a themed race and doing scavenger hunts,” she said. “It seemed like something cool to do downtown, and it’s for a good cause. I wanted to do something different to support the community.”
Pitcher said she hopes to attend the race in the years to come.
Chris Chamberlain and his group of friends are veterans of the race, having participated in the last several years. This year, the team — named Talk Nerdy to Me — dressed up as some of their favorite superheroes.
Chamberlain said one of the aspects he enjoys most about the Amazing Race is that it gives more attention to downtown Bakersfield and the businesses and organizations that reside there.
“It’s cool just running around and spending time downtown,” he said. “It really highlights some of the places that I don’t even know about, and I live downtown.”
Chamberlain said he also enjoys just getting to spend some quality time with his friends.
“What it comes down to is just hanging out with friends and having a good time,” he said. “This is our favorite thing to do every year.”
