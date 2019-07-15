The Kern County Fire Department has lifted a recommended evacuation order it issued shortly before noon Monday after a grass fire erupted along Round Mountain Road in the Hart Park area.
The agency said by Twitter that Amaya Court residents should not evacuate but instead shelter in place, noting that the fire forward progress "has been stopped."
Video footage posted on the social media platform show helicopters dumping water on a grass fire.
County and Bakersfield fire departments could not immediately be reached for comment and no information was available on the size of the fire.
KCFD originally reported the blaze, dubbed the Amaya Fire, at about 11:40 a.m. A department spokesman said the fire measured "10-plus acres."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.