Listening to the music of Michael Emory Johnson, police weren't surprised to find multiple references to violence. After all, many rappers describe lives desperation and danger in which the next fight or shooting is just around the corner.
But in Johnson's case, the lyrics may not have been mere braggadocio.
The 19-year-old, charged with murder and robbery in the slaying of 28-year-old Jesus Torres last August, recorded a number of songs under the name "Caliboii" that detailed the infliction of injuries upon others in a manner similar to the way Torres was killed, according to court documents.
The songs were recorded after Torres' body was found inside his Jeep, with the engine running, near Stiern Park. A pathologist determined he died from a blunt force strike to the head, and the autopsy revealing "significant" damage to the interior of the brain and brain stem.
In one song, Johnson raps "karate kick, knock his melon off," according to the documents. In another, he says, "Click in till he (unintelligible), smash his head like a tin can, beat the kiddie up till he's asleep and he's leakin."
There are also references to "knock his head off" in the songs "All a Dream" and "First Day Out (Remake)," both recorded in January, the documents say.
Investigators say in the documents the videos featuring Johnson rapping in his distinctive mumbling style were uploaded to YouTube and Soundcloud.
An investigator wrote, "(The violence) by itself is nothing particularly notable as rap music often embraces a component of physical violence; however, what is notable is the manner in which the violence is described, how it's described, and the fact that Johnson, representing himself as Caliboii, references head injuries and causing death by head injuries several times in his raps."
Johnson and Torres had agreed to meet Aug. 30, 2017, after arranging the sale of a phone through the online application OfferUP, according to the documents. Torres was found dead several hours after the scheduled meeting.
The shape of the fracture to Torres' head was consistent with the side of a bottle or a baseball bat, the documents say. The pathologist said it could not have been inflicted by a punch.
Investigators searched OfferUp and cellphone records, as well as IP addresses, and identified Johnson as the person Torres had planned to meet, according to the documents. Johnson's cellular location data tied him to the area where Torres' phone was eventually recovered.
Police arrested Johnson in October. Upon his arrest, he asked for an attorney and invoked his right to remain silent, documents say. When told of the charges against him, he showed no emotion or surprise and said, "Why's that?"
Detectives declined to speak with him further since he'd asked for an attorney.
Held without bail, Johnson is next due in court Dec. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.