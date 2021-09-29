Alzheimer's Foundation extends helpline hours

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will extend its helpline hours starting Friday to help more people impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses.
Typically, the hours ranged from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Saturdays and Sundays. The hours will be changed to 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST on the weekend.
Additionally, licensed social workers will be available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST from Monday to Friday. Individuals can call 866-232-8484 or send a text message to 646-586-5283. Interested parties can all visit alzfdn.org and click on the blue and white chat icon in the lower right hand corner.
The web chat and text message can serve people in more than 90 different languages.