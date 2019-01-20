By the numbers

19,726

The number of people 65 and older in Kern County estimated to have Alzheimer’s disease in 2030, an 85 percent increase over 10,645 people in 2015.

840,000

The number of California residents 65 and older estimated to have Alzheimer’s in 2025, a nearly 30 percent increase over 650,000 in 2018.

16 million

The number of Americans expected to have Alzheimer’s in 2050.

6

Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. and third in California.

15,065

The number of deaths from Alzheimer’s disease in California in 2015, the latest numbers available.

1.1 trillion

The estimated cost to treat Alzheimer’s and other dementia-related illnesses by 2050, a significant increase from $277 billion in 2018.

Source: Alzheimer’s Association