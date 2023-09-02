The fallen Kern County sheriff’s deputy’s name is emblazoned on law enforcement memorials throughout Kern County, a green highway sign and on the Fox Theater’s Walk of Stars. He’s even chiseled into rock at a Washington, D.C., monument.

Though Phillip Campas’ name has been etched forever into Kern County, a memorial hasn’t yet told his story. Later this year, residents can view a glimpse of his short 35-year life because the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery is creating a portrait in his honor.

Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @_ishanidesai.