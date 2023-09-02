The fallen Kern County sheriff’s deputy’s name is emblazoned on law enforcement memorials throughout Kern County, a green highway sign and on the Fox Theater’s Walk of Stars. He’s even chiseled into rock at a Washington, D.C., monument.
Though Phillip Campas’ name has been etched forever into Kern County, a memorial hasn’t yet told his story. Later this year, residents can view a glimpse of his short 35-year life because the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery is creating a portrait in his honor.
Campas died in a mass shooting in Wasco a little more than two years ago.
The nearly 5-year-old art gallery in downtown Bakersfield contains an exhibit titled “Wall of Honor” in which veterans who served post-9/11 have their drawings created in black and white pencil. Campas will be featured among others who died from causes unrelated to their combat service.
“The whole purpose ... is to always remember and never forget our fallen from post-9/11,” said Jason Geis, the co-founder of the gallery.
Campas’ family will select photos detailing his life. The Marine left an indelible mark upon the Kern County Sheriff’s Office as a member of the SWAT team and Honor Guard and as a recruit training officer. But he’s also been described as a family man who put them first.
“It's a way for the community to see that he was much more than a sheriff's deputy or a combat veteran,” Geis said.
Local artist David Vanderpool, who specializes in drawing with graphite, volunteers his time to create each exhibit. His drawings have won many awards at the Kern County Fair and he worked as a graphic artist at The Californian for nearly two decades.
Vanderpool, who said he’s been drawing since he was a child, knows firsthand the difficulties servicemen and women face after coming home from combat.
His oldest son came back a different man after serving in the Army National Guard. It was difficult to watch him endure nightmares and not be able to solve them, Vanderpool wrote in an email.
When his son got confused about why people thanked him, Vanderpool wrote, he told him it wasn’t just about his service. It also showed gratitude for everyone who didn’t get to come home.
“So, my drawings of these men and women are my way of telling their families ‘Thank you for allowing your son or daughter to be who they were and allowing them to serve as they have,’” Vanderpool wrote. “And, although I do not know the loss they have gone through, I can help them remember their son or daughter in a way that they might remember them fondly — a dedication to the life they lived.”
A typical graphite drawing uses 10 to 12 pencils, Vanderpool wrote, while adding he must balance drawing for hours while tending to a job, family and other duties.
But his work can show depth and emotion because he combines fine lines with shading skin tones, fabrics, textures, shadows and reflected lights that all come to life on a piece of paper.
It’s something that a painting — meant to be seen from afar — cannot capture, he added. Pencil drawings are meant to be observed up close and personal.
“A piece of art should reveal a story and trigger emotion, and that's what I hope my drawings can do,” Vanderpool wrote. “Whether it is drawings created for the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery or one of my drawings that ends up in the private collection of an art collector.”
To capture a person’s likeness, Vanderpool noted he requests several photographs of the person so he may sense the story behind who he will draw. The pictures allow him to closely observe details that may otherwise be unnoticed.
“Without saying, drawing from photographs allows the artist to capture the spirit and memory of the model or of a loved one when they were younger and want to be remembered as they were,” he wrote.
Christine Campas, Phillip Campas’ mother, said it was hard to choose photographs that told her son’s story. She and her husband took many photos of both their children.
But some photos Christine sent include: Phillip with his grandmother, who was a big influence on him; family photos; a Marine portrait; and a few of him hunting and fishing with his dad.
Christine noted their family sees the portrait as one that will be viewed by many people for years and grandchildren.
The photos will tell a story about Campas that will allow future generations to get a better understanding of his life. It’s another way to keep his legacy alive, she added.
“Once we are gone and moved on ... that portrait will be there and they get to hear about his life and legacy,” Christine said.
Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @_ishanidesai.