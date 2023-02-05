 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alumni choir reunites to celebrate Centennial High's 30th anniversary

Patrick Burzlaff, Centennial High School’s choir director, describes the program as a family for those who are in it or have been a part of it.

He recently assembled an alumni choir to celebrate Centennial’s 30th anniversary and his 10 years at the school. It’s been a family reunion.

Coronavirus Cases