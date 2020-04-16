Kern County golf courses will remain open, at least for now, with tight restrictions in place for those looking to get out and play a round.
In an email earlier this week, Kern County Public Health Services spokeswoman Michelle Corson said department staff spoke with the general managers of local courses and “indicated that closure would be the easiest way to achieve compliance with the governor’s Stay at Home order and adhere to the no-gathering requirement.”
With that said, Corson added the two parties agreed to temporarily suspend closures while implementing further restrictions at courses. Those include:
• Shutting down driving ranges, practice putting greens, tennis courts and locker rooms
• Residents must bring their own golf clubs to the course
• Golf courses ensure the removal of flags and rakes
• No dining on site
• One person allowed per golf cart, with the exception of those residing in the same household
• Establishing over-the-phone payment plans
If courses are unable to achieve and maintain the above-mentioned standards, they would immediately self-close, Corson said.
The issue of local courses remaining open has been a point of contention in Bakersfield, at a time when many non-essential businesses have been asked to temporarily shutter. A good portion have seen an uptick in business recently as options have become limited on what individuals can and cannot do during the COVID-19 shutdown.
“I think it’s tone-deaf,” said Taft native and Bakersfield resident Nick Ellis. “It only takes one person to get sick, transmit it to someone on the golf course, and it’s not worth it. It’s short-sighted.”
Supporters of the game have said it’s one of the few forms of outdoor exercise that can be done during this time while abiding social distancing protocol.
“You’re out in the open, fresh air, you’re playing in groups of no more than four. You have the whole fairway, 400 yards,” said Jacque Servadio, the director of golf at Kern River Golf Course in east Bakersfield.
“Play 17 holes, walk about five to six miles doing it. You can't get to the gym, you kill a couple birds with one stone.”
Corson said while golf courses weren't listed on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s list of essential businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak, the health department recognizes the benefits “of getting outdoors as long as participants are adhering to social distancing and other orders given by the governor.”
“Collectively, golf courses have come up with ways to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, while still allowing residents to partake in physical activity during this difficult time.”
At the outset of the pandemic, residents from outside counties such as Tulare, Fresno and Los Angeles — where courses have been shuttered — were reportedly venturing to Kern to take the course. According to Servadio, Kern courses are now just allowing local residents the opportunity to play.
(1) comment
That’s cause we live in a town that’s is controlled by it local goverment , your just a puppet here , Haven’t you figured that out ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.