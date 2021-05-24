AltaOne gets new executive leadership

AltaOne Federal Credit Union has selected a Texas executive to take over as president and CEO starting June 1.
The Ridgecrest-based financial institution announced Monday that Stephanie Sievers will succeed former President and CEO Pam Easley, who retired in January and now serves as a board member of Pennsylvania-based financial services provider Akuvo.
COO Denise Mattice has served as AltaOne's acting CEO since Easley's retirement.
Sievers has worked in the industry for more than 10 years, most recently as CEO of Austin, Texas-based Star of Texas Credit Union. She has served as a director for the Credit Union National Association.
“The board is excited to have Stephanie as the next leader of AltaOne Federal Credit Union," AltaOne Chairman Norman Alexander said in a news release. "We believe that her industry knowledge, passion for the community and strategic background will benefit all stakeholders of AltaOne Federal Credit Union.”
Sievers said in the same release, “AltaOne is a family- and community-focused credit union, founded to provide financial services to the military and civilian men and women who were working in the early years of China Lake’s history. I am excited to be part of the community and continue the legacy of service above self.”
AltaOne reports having $737 million in assets, 54,000 members, 171 employees and 11 branches.