Local skiers and snowboarders have reason to celebrate this week as a series of cold winter storms has dumped more than 48 inches of new snow at Alta Sierra Ski Resort in the Kern County mountains.
"This storm was VERY good to Alta Sierra," the ski resort's website trumpeted early Tuesday morning.
The snowfall was deep enough to announce the opening of the resort beginning Friday morning and continuing through Sunday.
The family-friendly resort, nestled in the Sequoia National Forest about 59 miles northeast of Bakersfield, has two chair lifts, seven runs and a kitchen for refueling at midday or savoring that cup of hot chocolate to cap off a full day of slicing white icing.
According to the resort's website, COVID-19 limitations will apply. There will be no indoor dining, but a limited menu will be available at the kitchen order window.
Chair lifts will be limited to one person, except those living in the same household. Face masks are required.
The lifts begin operation at 9 a.m. and the mountain closes at 4 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, only pre-sale tickets are available.
For for more information and to purchase tickets online, go to altasierra.com.