Alta Sierra Ski Resort ready for a great weekend

Garro Ellis says he and his business partners are "snow farmers."
The owners of Alta Sierra Ski Resort, located in the Greenhorn Mountains high above the Kern River Valley, never know, one winter to the next, when they're going to be smiled upon by Mother Nature or given the cold shoulder.
Fortunately for downhill skiers, boarders and tubers in Bakersfield and beyond, the winter of 2023 has been mostly snow-friendly — with only a couple of setbacks.
"There's been the good and the bad," Ellis said Wednesday afternoon. "The good news is we're open."
And for a resort that has been hit with more than its share of drought years over the past decade, this winter has been a godsend.
About 73 inches of snow has fallen on the slopes of Shirley Mountain this season, but the atmospheric rivers that brought so much snow also brought rain at times, Ellis said, that washed away some of that snow.
With a base of 22 inches and more snow in some areas, the resort is set to open again on Saturday and Sunday, Ellis said.
The ticket office opens its doors at 8 a.m., while the chair lifts start cranking up the hill at 9 a.m. and close down at 4 p.m.
"We are cashless this year," Ellis said. That means they are accepting plastic only, including in the newly designed warming hut, outfitted with two TVs and other new amenities.
The weekend is looking good, Ellis said.
"I tell people to check the website. It's always good to get your tickets before you come up."
Ski and board instruction is available for newbies, and skis, boots and poles are available for rent.
Cheryl Borthick, owner of Cheryl's Diner in Kernville and past president of the Kernville Chamber of Commerce, said a good ski season up on the mountain definitely trickles down to businesses in the valley.
“While they do serve some food and snacks” at the ski resort, she said, "when folks come down the hill some do come on in to Kernville."
"It's the rule of economics," he said. "When you bring more people up there, it's going to benefit the communities around you."
Brad Alexander, who has owned and operated Pizza Barn in Kernville for 29 years, said he's sure there is an economic benefit that results from a successful season at Alta Sierra.
But it's not easy to quantify, and it isn't enough to seriously affect his business.
"People have said for years that the big water years are so important to us. We've had that drilled into us," Alexander said.
But he doesn't see it. In big water years, more whitewater rafters are coming in for a slice or three. In low water years, it seems like there are more families.
"I can't tell that one is necessarily better than the other," he said. "We don't see a big difference whether it's big water or low."
But there's no doubt in his mind that the ski resort on the mountain is an important part of the region's overall economy.
It provides jobs and it attracts visitors.
"I believe it provides an economic bump to the valley."
