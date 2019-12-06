Alta Sierra Ski Resort and Terrain Park will open Saturday, one of its earliest openings in years, in large part because of a Thanksgiving storm that dumped several feet of snow.
"It's fantastic," said part-owner Garro Ellis. "We've only opened earlier than this once in the past 10 years."
Five feet of snow has fallen so far this season and the slopes have a groomed bas of 3 feet, Ellis said.
Road conditions for the drive up are clear, Ellis said, although carrying chains is always recommended when driving in high elevations.
The ski and snowboard park, the only one in Kern County, is located in the Greenhorns Mountains. The summit is 7,091 feet and the base elevation is 6,491 feet, and it features two chairlifts and a tubing park.
The ticket office will open at 8 a.m. and lifts will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Some behind-the-scenes improvements happening this year are bathroom renovations, a new grooming machine and improved chairlift efficiency, Ellis said.
A full day lift tickets is $65 for adults and $55 for children ages 4 to 12. Tubing costs $30 per person for a two-hour session.
(1) comment
“According to Dr David Viner, a senior research scientist at the climatic research unit (CRU) of the University of East Anglia,within a few years winter snowfall will become ‘a very rare and exciting event’.
“Children just aren’t going to know what snow is,” he said.
From an article in the Independent, posted March 20, 2000
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/11/12/one-of-the-longest-running-climate-prediction-blunders-has-disappeared-from-the-internet/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.