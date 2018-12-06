Alta Sierra Ski Resort and Terrain Park announced their opening day for Sunday.
The ski resort received an additional 16 inches of snow Wednesday night.
The resort is located at 57600 Ranchiera Road. Ticket office will open at 8 a.m. and lifts will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you plan on heading up there this Sunday road conditions are requiring four wheel drive vehicles only and chains should be carried by all two wheel driving vehicles.
For more information contact Garro Ellis at 661-204-5865 or email at cgellis@sbcglobal.net.
