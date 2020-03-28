A few days into quarantine, local photographer Ally Swen said a friend suggested she take portraits of people during this time when life is so different and everyone is at home.
The result is "Alone Together," an ongoing collection of photos she is taking of neighbors shot from outside a window in their home.
Swen took a couple of pictures of her two boys, Casey, 5 and Calvin, 2, first and liked the way they came out so she offered on social media to photograph any interested neighbors.
"A lot of people are thrilled to have something to look forward to. It’s like we need a reason to even take a shower, it’s been so weird," she said.
For someone used to photographing family portraits, the new work is a bit of a departure from what she's used to.
"I show up at their house and we talk through the window and I take their picture and that’s about it," she said with a laugh.
Many photos show people smiling, but bound within the confines of a window, the images convey a faint sense of being trapped.
Swen says they show a mixture of joy, somberness and the stillness we're all experiencing right now.
In one, a woman peers out from behind open blinds.
"I think that’s how we all feel," Swen said of the photo. "We’re all just standing and waiting."
"There is a lot of sad and hard stuff going on. There’s also a lot of joy and I think the kids' pictures capture that joy and the stillness we’re experiencing at home together," she said.
One picture features her neighbor Lindsey Mayo, a teacher, and her son Barrett, and their two dogs. Mother and son are both beaming.
"She’s a teacher so she’s off and her son is off and they’re really trying to take advantage of this experience — they’re planting a garden and taking walks. And she keeps saying Barrett is living his best life," Swen said.
People who live in the neighborhood are seeing pictures of neighbors they don't know, Swen said, "but are seeing similar experiences and it’s kind of creating this connectedness that we didn’t know we had."
