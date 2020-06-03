A sixth-grade student from Bakersfield died in a tragic drowning accident while on family vacation in Oklahoma, according to a Facebook post from Rosedale Union School District.
Leilah Johnson, 11, drowned in Broken Bow Lake in McCurtain County, according to a GoFundMe campaign created to help bring her home and assist with funeral costs. She disappeared during a party graduation at the lake Monday, and her body was discovered Tuesday morning.
Leilah was a student at Almondale Elementary School.
Donations can be made online at the following link: https://bit.ly/2Y27FlD.
