Almond optimism fades with latest crop estimates

The outlook for local almond growers failed to brighten with the recent release of two early crop estimates offering alternate views — one more pessimistic than the other — on how much this year's yield will or won't be impacted by frost during the late-winter bloom and drought.
An estimate Wednesday by Oakland-based nut broker Terra Nova Trading Inc. predicted this year's crop will measure 2.9 billion pounds. That would be about the same or a little larger than last year's total and therefore add to a glut of almonds weighing down prices.
Separately, a report Los Angeles-based The Wonderful Co. put out in mid-March pegged this year's output at 2.54 billion pounds, which, if accurate, would be much more encouraging. A formal "subjective forecast" isn't due from the federal government until mid-May.
Either way, growers are expected to have a tough year because of the record 900 million pounds of almonds that have carried over unsold from last year's crop. That, combined with higher costs for fertilizers, continuing shipping problems and worsening water supplies, may mean few if anyone growing the nut will make money this year.
Arvin-area almond grower Kent Stenderup commended anyone trying to make early projections about how big this year's crop will be. But he said it's still "awfully early" to make an estimate with any level of certainty, and added it'll be months before the crop size firms up.
If Wonderful is right and Terra Nova is wrong, he said, hopefully prices will rise from what are now historically low levels. He said the estimate of 2.9 billion pounds "just seems overwhelming."
"I don't see too many almond farmers making a profit this year," he said.
There had been hope locally that the freeze that struck northern Central Valley almond growers particularly hard in late February would limit the size of this year's crop, at least enough to chip away at last year's carryover inventory.
Similarly, some expect the continuing drought will cut into yields and bring balance back to the market.
But the bigger issue for operators across California's almond industry has been the shipping bottlenecks that have sunk countless export deals. Growers say that problem persists, and that even if a sale has been agreed to, it remains tentative until the buyer receives the cargo.
The situation is bleak enough that almond grower Don Davis recently sold his 480 acres in the McKittrick area, ending his 46-year career in the industry.
Admittedly, part of the reason he sold was that he turned 60 years old a few years ago. He noted having received several offers, which to him speaks of optimism on the part of buyers.
But he pointed to high fertilizer costs and rising water prices and said the economic fundamentals of the business "are not positive for ag this year."
"I looked at the current conditions and decided to sell out," he said. "I'm just glad there are still people that are brave and energetic that will buy into the situation."
According to Wonderful's report dated March 16, California's almond crop hit a high of 3.1 billion pounds in 2020. That same year, it said, total shipments peaked at almost 2.9 billion.
The following year, in 2021, shipments dropped almost 12 percent amid logistical problems to settle at close to 2.6 billion pounds.
Meanwhile, bearing almond acres — that is, the total size of orchards producing nuts — has continued to grow. By that measure, the size of California's almond industry jumped 5 percent in 2020 to reach 1.2 million acres before growing another 5 percent in 2021.
Bearing acreage is expected to grow almost 3.8 percent this year, followed by about 3.7 percent more producing acres in 2023, according to Wonderful's report.