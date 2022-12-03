 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Almond acreage retreats in welcome trend

20220514-bc-almonds

In this May 2022 file photo, healthy young almonds develop in an orchard just outside of Arvin.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

The overabundance weighing down California almond prices is showing early signs of easing as acreage devoted to the former darling of Kern agriculture starts to scale back in favor of other crops like pistachios that offer greater irrigation flexibility during the drought.

A new report commissioned by the Almond Board of California and carried out by Sacramento-based Land IQ says the nut's total acreage declined for the first time in decades this year, albeit by a tiny fraction. Fresh plantings declined 17 percent year over year to 294,000 acres and orchard removals rose 6 percent to 60,400 as of Aug. 31.

Coronavirus Cases